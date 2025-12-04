Starlink unveils internet plans for Korea, announces supply agreements with three enterprises
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 18:50
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Starlink, the U.S. satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, unveiled its residential and business satellite internet plans for Korea on Thursday and announced supply agreements with three major Korean enterprises.
According to the Starlink Korea website, the residential plan is priced at 87,000 won ($59) per month for unlimited data, with a separate hardware cost of 550,000 won for the standard kit, which includes a kickstand, router, Starlink cable, AC cable and power supply unit.
For businesses, the lowest-tier monthly plan starts at 90,000 won, with the same hardware cost as the residential plan required to begin service.
Preregistration for Korean users is now open, with actual service expected to begin soon. Starlink is offering a 30-day free trial for first-time users, though customers must pay the first month’s fee as a refundable deposit to join the waitlist.
The service offers expected speeds of 135 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 40 Mbps for uploads — well below the 5G average speeds of Korea’s three major mobile carriers, which recorded 1,025.52 Mbps and 90.12 Mbps, respectively, according to the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association. Despite offering LTE-like performance at a price comparable to high-tier 5G plans, Starlink’s value lies in its ability to provide stable connectivity virtually anywhere — including dense cities, mountainous regions, remote areas and the open sea. As a result, the service is expected to see widespread adoption across the maritime, industrial and defense sectors.
On the enterprise side, KT SAT and SK Telink are licensed resellers of Starlink services in Korea.
KT SAT, the nation’s satellite communications operator, has signed memorandums of understanding with SM Group’s ship-management company KLCSM and with Lotte Property & Development, which operates Korea’s tallest skyscraper, Lotte World Tower.
KLCSM plans to use Starlink to advance its digital vessel management systems, reinforce cybersecurity capabilities and build communication networks for autonomous-ship demonstration projects.
Lotte Property & Development will deploy LEO satellite connectivity to strengthen disaster response communications at Lotte World Tower.
Separately, SK Telink has signed a supply contract with Pan Ocean, another major shipping company, to provide Starlink-based maritime connectivity across the fleet.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)