 Lee to meet SoftBank's Son Friday to discuss tech cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Lee to meet SoftBank's Son Friday to discuss tech cooperation

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:47
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a luncheon meeting with the leaders of the legislative, judiciary and administrative branches at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a luncheon meeting with the leaders of the legislative, judiciary and administrative branches at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Japanese internet giant SoftBank Group's founder and CEO Masayoshi Son later this week to discuss cooperation in AI, semiconductors and infrastructure investment, Lee's office said Thursday.
 
The meeting, slated for Friday, comes as Lee has pledged to ramp up support for the AI industry as part of his goal to make Korea one of the world's top three AI powerhouses.
 

Related Article

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-bum, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan will attend the meeting, according to the presidential office.
 
SoftBank has been making large-scale investments in the AI sector, including in the joint Stargate project to build new AI data centers, along with OpenAI and Oracle Corp.
 
Since taking office in June, Lee has stepped up efforts to attract investment, holding a series of meeting with global tech leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung SoftBank Korea Japan AI

More in Tech

Lee to meet SoftBank's Son Friday to discuss tech cooperation

LG Innotek to display autonomous vehicle and EV solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Science minister vows continued support for space industry following Nuri launch

Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects

Korea sends new homegrown multipurpose satellite Arirang 7 into orbit

Related Stories

Lee to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday

Science Ministry answers President Lee's call for AI service accessible to all

Government allocates 10.1 trillion won for AI in budget

Candidates' tech savvy questioned over campaign pledges to invest big in AI

Lee offers condolences to Korean atomic bomb victims ahead of 80th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)