Lee to meet SoftBank's Son Friday to discuss tech cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Japanese internet giant SoftBank Group's founder and CEO Masayoshi Son later this week to discuss cooperation in AI, semiconductors and infrastructure investment, Lee's office said Thursday.The meeting, slated for Friday, comes as Lee has pledged to ramp up support for the AI industry as part of his goal to make Korea one of the world's top three AI powerhouses.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-bum, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan will attend the meeting, according to the presidential office.SoftBank has been making large-scale investments in the AI sector, including in the joint Stargate project to build new AI data centers, along with OpenAI and Oracle Corp.Since taking office in June, Lee has stepped up efforts to attract investment, holding a series of meeting with global tech leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.Yonhap