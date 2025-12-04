SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 18:25
- CHO YONG-JUN
The AI Content Festival 2025 kicked off on Thursday at Coex in southern Seoul.
The event, continuing until Saturday, is free to enter and features booths from different companies and institutions, alongside guest speech sessions.
K-pop agency SM Entertainment had its virtual singer Naevis talking about the agency's exhibition at its booth, while visitors could watch VR concerts using VR headsets.
