 SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 18:25
Visitors use a VR device to watch an SM Entertainment concert at the AI Content Festival 2025 on Dec. 4 at Coex in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

Visitors use a VR device to watch an SM Entertainment concert at the AI Content Festival 2025 on Dec. 4 at Coex in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
The AI Content Festival 2025 kicked off on Thursday at Coex in southern Seoul. 
 
The event, continuing until Saturday, is free to enter and features booths from different companies and institutions, alongside guest speech sessions.
 
K-pop agency SM Entertainment had its virtual singer Naevis talking about the agency's exhibition at its booth, while visitors could watch VR concerts using VR headsets. 
 
A visitor uses a VR device to watch SM Entertainment's concert at the AI Content Festival 2025 on Dec. 4 at Coex in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

A visitor uses a VR device to watch SM Entertainment's concert at the AI Content Festival 2025 on Dec. 4 at Coex in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags AI content naevis sm entertainment

More in Tech

SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex

Lee to meet SoftBank's Son Friday to discuss tech cooperation

LG Innotek to display autonomous vehicle and EV solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Science minister vows continued support for space industry following Nuri launch

Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects

Related Stories

JYP Entertainment recruits for experts in bid to develop its own virtual K-pop star

Virtual singer naevis to release second single 'Sensitive'

SM Entertainment to unveil virtual idol nævis from aespa's fictional universe in September

AtHeart, a K-pop band launched in LA, charts its course: 'Not confined by standard boxes'

AI is changing music industry, creating music, virtual celebrities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)