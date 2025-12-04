1888 and 1988 (KOR)

Imagine a government program that says, “We will give you 100 million won [$68,000] in public funds. Use it to pursue whatever question you find most compelling.” At first, it may sound unrealistic, but such a program exists for a specific group: researchers in basic science.Each year, the government solicits proposals for research projects and selects at least several thousand scientists for funding. Evaluation is strict, and the competition is intense, as researchers choose their own topics. They are free to pursue the questions that most interest them, and those questions range broadly from the physics of black holes to the behavior of particles in the microscopic world; from changes in the Arctic's ice to shifts in fish populations along Korea’s southern coast.Every proposal's conclusion outlines expected outcomes and potential applications. It is natural to ask how tax-funded research will benefit society. With basic science, however, immediate economic returns are difficult to predict. Even so, governments continue to invest because today’s work can create the foundation for industries that are impossible to foresee.Liquid crystal displays, which have become a part of daily life, provide a clear example. In 1888, Austrian botanist Friedrich Reinitzer observed an unusual optical property in a particular substance. A full century later, in 1988, a Japanese electronics company unveiled the world’s first 14-inch color liquid crystal television. The technological base for liquid crystal TVs came together only after 100 years of accumulated research.Basic science has inherent value as a discipline that deepens our understanding of nature and strengthens the foundations of civilization. The budget allocated each year to thousands of researchers functions like seeds scattered across barren soil. No one knows which seed will sprout, where it will take root or if it will bear fruit that enriches society far into the future.The benefits of basic science demand a kind of strategic patience that extends across generations. The investments made today may not yield visible results for decades, but they remain essential for cultivating the discoveries that will shape tomorrow’s industries and expand the boundaries of knowledge.“정부 예산으로 1억원을 드릴 테니 좋아하는 일을 마음껏 해 보세요.” 이런 정책이 있다면 어떤 생각이 들까? 얼핏 듣기에는 비현실적인 이야기처럼 보이지만, 이런 정책의 수혜를 입는 집단이 있다. 바로 기초과학 분야 과학자들이다. 정부는 매년 기초연구사업을 공모해 적어도 수천 명의 과학자를 선발, 정부 예산을 지원해 준다. 경쟁은 치열하고 심사는 엄정하지만, 연구주제만큼은 연구자가 스스로 정한다. 말 그대로 가장 궁금한 문제를 선택해 도전해 볼 기회가 열리는 셈이다. 그 관심사는 블랙홀의 성질에서 미시세계의 입자, 북극의 해빙 변화에서 남해 연안의 어종에 이르기까지 폭넓다.연구제안서의 마지막은 늘 제안된 주제의 활용방안과 기대효과로 채워진다. 국민 세금이 투입된 만큼 연구의 효과를 묻는 것은 당연한 요구다. 하지만 기초과학 분야에서 단기간에 눈에 띄는 경제적 효과를 기대하긴 힘들다. 그럼에도 꾸준히 기초과학에 투자하는 이유 중 하나는 현재의 연구가 예상하기 힘든 미래에 풍요로운 산업을 일으킬 가능성 때문이다. 가령 우리가 매일 사용하는 액정 디스플레이 기술만 해도 1888년 오스트리아의 식물학자 라이니처가 한 물질에서 발견한 독특한 광학적 효과에 기인한다. 정확히 100년 후인 1988년, 일본의 한 전자회사는 14인치 컬러 액정 TV를 최초로 공개했다. 한 세기에 걸친 긴 호흡 끝에 비로소 액정 TV의 기술적 기반이 완성된 것이다.기초과학은 그 자체로 자연에 대한 근본적 이해를 통해 문명의 자양분을 키우는 데 가치가 있다. 매년 수천 명에게 지원되는 예산은 척박한 토양에 뿌려지는 다양한 씨앗들이다. 어디에서 어떤 씨앗이 발아해 새로운 열매를 맺거나 먼 미래에 풍성한 수확을 안길지 정확히 예측하긴 힘들다. 기초과학의 기대효과에 대해선 세대를 넘는 ‘전략적 인내심’이 필요하다.