Fiscal alarm grows as lawmakers push through a 728 trillion won budget (KOR)

Parliament passed next year’s 728 trillion won ($497 billion) budget on time for the first time in five years, drawing praise for restoring the statutory deadline. The bipartisan deal suggested a rare moment of cooperation after months of confrontation. However, its substance raises doubts about whether the National Assembly can be trusted to safeguard the country’s public finances.The familiar practice of inserting local projects into the budget appears to have been one factor behind the swift compromise. Lawmakers with influence — including Democratic Party members Moon Jin-seog, Kim Byung-kee and Lee So-young, as well as People Power Party members Song Eon-seog, Yoo Sang-bum and Park Hyeong-su — secured sums as high as 12.5 billion won for their constituencies. Much of it was added at the last minute. Once again, serious national priorities were sidelined while backroom bargaining turned the budget process into a venue for political patronage.The greater concern is how, in that process, lawmakers cut 206.4 billion won from the government's artificial intelligence (AI) programs. The administration had drafted more than 10 trillion won for AI investment to keep pace with global competition. But with total spending capped, Parliament chose to trim future-oriented programs. The move is difficult to justify in an era when technological strength defines national competitiveness. It also recalls the backlash sparked by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's decision to sharply reduce funding for research and development — a policy misstep that undercut the country's capacity for innovation. Despite urgent calls to bolster growth engines, lawmakers focused more on protecting their own political interests.Warnings from major research institutions underscore the risks. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development cautioned that Korea lacks a credible plan to restore fiscal discipline and noted that short-term spending increases could lead to long-term deterioration. Despite economic growth hovering near 1 percent, government outlays could rise 8.1 percent next year. Chronic deficits are financed by issuing more than 100 trillion won in bonds annually. As a result, national debt will exceed 50 percent of the GDP for the first time, and the fiscal deficit is projected to reach the 4 percent range — well above the 3 percent threshold commonly regarded as a warning line in advanced European economies. Korea’s fiscal stability has entered a danger zone.The Economist projected in its 2026 outlook that a fiscal crisis will erupt among advanced economies next year, naming France as the most vulnerable. If France falters, the spillover could surpass the impact of the 2010 eurozone crisis, with inevitable consequences for Korea. Yet Parliament remained preoccupied with securing political budgets. Lawmakers must recognize that Korea has moved one step closer to having its own fiscal time bomb explode and ensure the funds they approved are used effectively.여야가 728조원의 내년도 예산안을 합의 처리하자 5년 만에 예산안 처리 법정시한을 지켰다는 평가가 나왔다. 극한 대립만 이어 온 여야가 협치의 모습을 보였다는 점은 긍정적이지만, 예산의 증감 내용을 보면 우리 국민의 재정을 국회에 안심하고 맡길 수 있는지 의문이 든다.여야가 비교적 순조롭게 합의에 이른 배경에는 지역구 예산 끼워넣기가 작용했다는 지적이다. 민주당 문진석·김병기·이소영 의원, 국민의힘 송언석·유상범·박형수 의원 등 실세 의원들이 많게는 125억원에서 최소 수억원대 지역구 예산을 챙겼다. 합의 직전 급하게 증액한 방식도 늘 보던 방식이다. 국가적 과제에 대한 검토는 뒷전으로 밀리고, 협상의 장막 뒤에서 지역구 챙기기가 예산 협상의 촉매제로 작동하는 음습한 관행이 올해도 반복된 것이다.더 큰 문제는 이 과정에서 국가 생존과 직결되는 인공지능(AI) 예산이 2064억원 삭감된 사실이다. 정부가 글로벌 기술 경쟁에 대응한다며 10조원 넘게 편성한 AI 예산이었지만, 728조원에 이르는 전체 총량을 더 늘릴 수 없자 미래 전략 예산을 칼질했다. 첨단 기술 역량이 국가 경쟁력을 좌우하는 시대에 납득하기 어렵다. 이는 4조원대 연구개발(R&D) 예산을 대폭 삭감해 과학기술계의 반발을 불러온 윤석열 정부의 정책적 패착을 떠올리게 한다. 국가 성장 동력 강화를 요구받는 상황에서도 정치권은 제 몫 챙기기에 더 몰두한 행태를 보였다.이런 국회를 질책하듯 세계적 연구기관들의 재정위기 경고음은 커지고 있다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)는 최신 한국 전망에서 “재정건전성 강화 계획이 없다”면서 “단기 지출 확대가 장기 재정 누수로 이어질 수 있다”고 경고했다. 한국은 연 1% 안팎의 저성장에 빠졌는데도 내년 정부 지출은 올해보다 8.1% 늘어난다. 부족한 재정은 매년 100조원이 넘는 적자 국채 발행으로 메워지고, 그 결과 내년 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 국가채무는 사상 처음 50%를 돌파한다. GDP 대비 재정적자도 유럽 선진국의 마지노선인 3%를 넘어 4%대에 달한다. 재정 건전성은 이미 위험 영역에 진입하고 있다.영국 이코노미스트는 어제(3일) 발간한 ‘2026 대전망’에서 “내년 선진국에서 재정위기가 촉발될 것”이라며 프랑스를 가장 취약한 국가로 지목했다. 프랑스가 흔들리면 그 파급은 2010년 남유럽 재정위기의 충격을 능가할 수 있다. 글로벌 금융 불안은 곧바로 한국을 덮칠 수밖에 없다. 이렇게 재정위기 경고가 거세어지는 와중에도 국회는 실세 예산 챙기기에 급급했다. 국회는 한국 역시 재정위기 시한폭탄에 한발 더 다가섰다는 사실을 직시하면서 이제는 확정된 예산이 성과를 내는 데 힘을 쏟아야 한다.