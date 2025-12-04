More in K-pop

Ex-ADOR Min Hee-jin reasserts that legal battle is not about money, but 'to protect her pride'

SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex

Girl group i-dle to embark on 'Syncopation' world tour next year

Zico to hold solo concert in Japan for the first time since 2018

Le Sserafim's Sakura to roll out winter season crochet merchandise for fans