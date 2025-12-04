Girl group i-dle to embark on 'Syncopation' world tour next year
Girl group i-dle will hold its "Syncopation" world tour next year, starting with two concerts in Seoul in February.
The quintet will kick off the tour with concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Feb. 21 and 22, followed by performances in Taipei on March 7, Bangkok on March 21, Melbourne on May 27, Sydney on May 30, Singapore on June 13, Yokohama on June 20 and 21 and Hong Kong on June 27 and 28.
Additional stops will be announced later, according to the band's agency Cube Entertainment.
The girl group, which changed its name from (G)I-DLE to i-dle in May this year, wrapped up its previous tour with concerts in Japan in October.
