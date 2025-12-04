 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack ranks No. 2 on Spotify's 2025 most streamed albums
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 08:46
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters.″ [AP/YONHAP]

The soundtrack of the Netflix hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" has been named the world's second-most streamed album of the year on Spotify, the music platform said in its annual Wrapped 2025 report released Wednesday.
 
The original soundtrack ranked second in Spotify's Top 10 Albums Globally list, overtaking releases by leading U.S. pop stars, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar.
 

Its lead track "Golden" placed seventh in the global Top 10 Songs ranking, while "APT." (2024) a collaborative song by Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars, came third in the same category.
 
In the United States, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack was the fourth-most popular album, with "Golden" ranking sixth among songs.
 
Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny topped this year's global album chart with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos." His 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," also returned to the list at No. 10, underscoring his continued global appeal.
 
Bad Bunny also topped Spotify's list of most streamed artists, ahead of Taylor Swift in second place.
 
Spotify said the most played song worldwide in 2025 was "Die With A Smile," a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Yonhap
