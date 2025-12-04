Le Sserafim's Sakura to roll out winter season crochet merchandise for fans
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:57
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Sakura of girl group Le Sserafim will roll out a new set of crochet merchandise she designed for the winter season.
The new "Kkurochet" lineup — named after the affectionate nickname fans have for Sakura, Kkura — includes a blue striped muffler, hooded scarves, bag charms, key rings, a pouch and more.
The Kkurochet line debuted in January after Sakura designed new goods for her fans, showcasing her hobby, crocheting. The new holiday edition comes as a way for her to "express gratitude to her fans and her fellow bandmates," according to her agency Source Music.
Sakura also shared her personal design notes, including her intentions behind each design, on her Instagram account. A video showing her working on her designs was also uploaded to Le Sserafim's YouTube channel.
The holiday Kkurochet edition will be available on the Weverse Shop starting Friday at 11 a.m.
Sakura's band Le Sserafim wrapped up its "Easy Crazy Hot" world tour to 19 cities around the world. The quintet will hold two encore concerts in Seoul on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
