Star dancers, lawmaker call for better choreography copyright protection
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 22:36
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
A K-pop song is as much seen as it is heard, with choreography taking a central role in its production. Yet recognition for the creators behind the dance moves that define the genre still lags behind, according to star choreographers.
“If you watch weekly music programs, you will see composers and lyricists of a song credited on screen, but not choreographers,” said famed choreographer Lia Kim of 1Million Dance Studio.
“Although there is legal protection that requires crediting choreographers upon request, it is rarely upheld in the industry in practice,” she continued. “It is crucial that creators are properly credited for their work, and I hope those protections are honored going forward.”
The remarks from the 1Million Dance Studio founder came during a lecture titled “The 1st Move: The Next Stage,” hosted by Korea Choreography Copyright Association (KCCA) and Korean Sports Development Association in western Seoul on Thursday. Kim serves as the inaugural president of the KCCA.
Joining her as panelists on stage were prominent choreographer Choi Young-hoon; Olympic champion-turned-lawmaker Rep. Jin Jong-oh of the conservative People Power Party; former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Shin Soo-ji; and retired volleyball star Kim Yo-han.
Choi, one of the most prominent choreographers in K-pop, echoed Kim’s concerns, noting that he studied copyright law extensively to advocate for stronger protections for choreography, even earning a private copyright manager license.
“Good creations come from an environment that supports creators,” said Choi. “When such an environment is established, more people can enjoy those works, creating a virtuous cycle.”
Choi was featured as a dance trainer in Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101” franchise (2016-2019) and “Boys Planet” (2023), and has worked on choreography for more than 700 songs over the past 10 years for K-pop artists, including Seventeen, BTS and Twice.
In September, Rep. Jin put forward a bill to revise the Copyright Act to explicitly include choreography as a protected creative work.
“When we watch dazzling stages and performances, it’s the choreographers who bring everything together to make the stage complete,” said the lawmaker.
“Yet the very creators who make such choreography often struggle to have their rights recognized,” Jin continued. “I hope today’s event will become the first step in further promoting K-pop and K-culture to the world.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)