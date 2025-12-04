More in K-pop

Star dancers, lawmaker call for better choreography copyright protection

Ex-ADOR Min Hee-jin reasserts that legal battle is not about money, but 'to protect her pride'

SM Entertainment showcases naevis as AI Content Festival begins at Coex

Girl group i-dle to embark on 'Syncopation' world tour next year

Zico to hold solo concert in Japan for the first time since 2018