More in K-pop

Girl group i-dle to embark on 'Syncopation' world tour next year

Zico to hold solo concert in Japan for the first time since 2018

Le Sserafim's Sakura to roll out winter season crochet merchandise for fans

Billboard launches K-pop music charts for first time to track genre's local and global metrics

Solo albums by Jennie and Chaeyoung land on Rolling Stone's top 100 for 2025