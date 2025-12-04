 Zico to hold solo concert in Japan for the first time since 2018
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:59
Singer Zico [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Zico will hold a solo concert in Japan for the first time in eight years, according to his agency KOZ Entertainment on Thursday.
 
The singer's “Tokyo Drive” concert will take place on Feb. 7 in Tokyo. It will be Zico's first solo concert since his “King of the Zungle” tour performance in 2018.
 

The singer will entertain fans with some of his best-known songs, including “SPOT!” (2024), “Any Song” (2020), “Artist” (2017) and more, according to the agency.
 
Zico held two concerts in Seoul last month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
