High-stakes action film 'Project Y' to hit theaters Jan. 21 after film festival run
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:58 Updated: 04 Dec. 2025, 16:01
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Highly-anticipated crime action film “Project Y” will hit local theaters on Jan. 21, featuring adrenaline-filled action by coleads Han So-hee and Jun Jong-seo.
The 110-minute action film, directed by Lee Hwan, revolves around two friends, Mi-sun (Han) and Do-kyung (Jun), as they stumble upon a stash of gold that presents a fleeting glimpse of a hopeful future, only to be pursued by the gold's rightful owners who chase them into the darker alleys of society.
The film was presented at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival and the 10th London East Asia Film Festival. It was applauded for the chemistry between the two lead actors and top-notch performances from the supporting actors.
“Project Y delivers both high-stakes thrills and emotional depth,” said the Toronto film fest, calling the film “One of the most anticipated Korean films of the year.”
Director Lee is known for independent films, including the 2018 human drama film “Park Hwa-Young” that drew audiences in with a dark yet realistic story of teenage delinquency and betrayal.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)