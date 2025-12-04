My little soda pop-up: New 'KPop Demon Hunters' fan experience comes to Seoul
HUNTR/X, Saja Boys and of course Derpy from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" have all touched down in Seoul to connect with fans — in person.
Netflix officially launched a full pop-up store for the hit animated film in Seongsu-dong, a trendy neighborhood in eastern Seoul, in collaboration with global fandom business company b.stage, to offer an immersive experience, themed photo spots and merchandise. The shop runs until Dec. 28.
This reporter got a sneak peek on Wednesday, a day before its official opening.
Even before reaching the pop-up, which sits slightly away from the busiest part of the neighborhood, the presence of “KPop Demon Hunters” is unmistakable, with Derpy and Sussie — Jinu’s pet tiger and magpie — perched atop the building, overlooking the area and welcoming visitors into the world of the movie.
Upon entering the main entrance, a large screen and stage greet visitors, playing tracks like "Golden" and scenes from the film, building up anticipation.
Unlike typical pop-up events, where visitors can freely look around the zones, here, visitors are directed straight to the third floor, which is the waiting zone. But there's no reason to be disappointed, as the waiting zone is still packed with official merchandise, including HUNTR/X and Saja Boys’ items ranging from photocards to light sticks, as well as Derpy-themed dolls, blankets and stationery.
The full experience, however, really begins on the second floor, where some eye-popping photo-worthy spots are on display.
Just like how the film begins, the first experience zone that visitors will see is the inside of HUNTR/X’s private jet, where the group fights off demons in the film’s opening scene. The area features atmospheric details like windows with demon shadows and displays of Korean dishes such as kimbap, ramyeon and sundae (Korean blood sausage). HUNTR/X’s costumes are also displayed with intricate details, including accessories like norigae (traditional Korean tassel ornaments).
Beyond the jet, an interactive area brings Saja Boys’ debut song “Soda Pop” to life. There, visitors and Prides — what Saja Boys’ fans are called — can send messages to decorate the room, which then appear on a large screen in the room.
For those who love Derpy, the unofficial star of the film, Rumi's room offers the perfect space to admire the beloved tiger pet at their own pace. Visitors are offered a flashlight to search for Derpy’s footprints, while discovering small details like a knocked-over trash can and flowerpot that “Demon Hunters” enthusiasts will instantly recognize.
The final stage recreates the film’s climactic moment when HUNTR/X faces off against the Saja Boys performing “Your Idol.” Visitors can check their Guima signal, which they have written beforehand with a special UV pen.
After all that, the Honmoon has been successfully created as the visitors pass through the Honmoon room.
After completing the whole “KPop Demon Hunters” experience on the second floor, the first floor serves as the main merchandise area — a spot where it’s almost impossible not to open your wallet. Those who placed preorders, available on the pop up's official site, can pick up their items, while additional merchandise is available for purchase on-site, ranging from Derpy-themed dolls, stationery, clothing and bags to HUNTR/X and Saja Boys’ keyrings, stickers, clothes and light sticks.
Photo booths and a “Wappen Maker” zone are also set up on the first floor, where fans can take “KPop Demon Hunter” themed framed pictures and customize their purchased items with wappens.
Visitors can also participate in a stamp mission event to earn a Derpy balloon. A mission paper will be given to visitors, outlining four tasks they can complete to earn the stamps.
From Thursday to Sunday, the store is exclusively open to members of the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys official fan communities, which is operated under b.stage. Anyone can sign up on the official site. General public access then starts on Dec. 8. For general booking, each reservation allows entry for the holder plus one additional guest, and only reserved visits are allowed. Admission is free.
Following its debut in Seoul, the pop-up store will tour internationally, stopping in Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo and Taipei.
