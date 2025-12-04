Entertainer Park Mi-sun documents battle with breast cancer on YouTube
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 12:10
Comedian Park Mi-sun shared a video of herself undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
A recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel “I’m Park Mi-sun” was titled “A Wise Battle with Cancer – 1: Becoming a Cancer Patient Overnight.” In the video, Park revealed the chemo port that had been inserted into her chest to facilitate chemotherapy. A chemo port is a catheter inserted into a large vein near the heart through a blood vessel.
“When you get chemotherapy injections, your veins can get damaged, so this is a more efficient method than an IV drip,” she explained.
After her first round of chemotherapy, Park said, “I received treatment at the hospital and took a bunch of different medications. I don’t feel nauseous, and I’m doing okay so far.” She added, “Other than feeling a bit dizzy and having a slight drop in blood pressure, I’m fine. Some people go into shock after their first round, but I didn’t. Apparently, that’s rare. I didn’t feel nauseous, and I haven’t lost any hair.”
Taking a walk around her neighborhood, she said, “I wasn’t feeling too bad, so I walked around the block. I’m exercising and doing my best to hold up.”
Park had halted all broadcast activities in January due to health issues. She revealed her diagnosis and treatment process for breast cancer last month during her appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), marking her return to the public eye.
“I appeared on the show just to let people know I’m alive,” she said. “The treatment took a long time, and I even came down with pneumonia. I’m currently undergoing medication therapy.”
“Breast cancer isn’t something you can say you’ve completely recovered from,” she added. “But if it comes back, I’ll just get treated again. That’s the mindset I’m living with.”
