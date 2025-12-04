Park Na-rae's ex-managers allege entertainer bullied them and forced them to cover expenses
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:57 Updated: 04 Dec. 2025, 17:43
Entertainer Park Na-rae's former managers have filed for her assets to be seized by court, allegedly on the grounds that she bullied them and abused her power to demand unfair work, according to entertainment outlet Dispatch on Thursday.
According to the report, Park's former managers filed for her real estate assets to be seized by the Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday.
The managers claimed that they were mistreated by Park and were not reimbursed for costs that came out of their own pockets. When they demanded payment before quitting, Park's agency said the company would sue them for defamation and forging official documents.
“We weren't even paid for personal expenses that we paid while working,” the managers reportedly told Dispatch. “We even had to buy food and alcohol with our own money.”
According to the managers, Park frequently used them for personal errands such as cleaning up after a party or booking her hospital appointments. She even forced them to drink and berated them for not drinking, according to the report.
“Park Na-rae does not admit her wrongdoing and is likely to sell or hide her assets if we demand compensation,” the managers said, explaining their grounds on asking for her asset to be frozen.
The managers submitted related papers to prove Park's actions to the court, and will also be filing for 100 million won ($68,000) in compensation for each person, according to the Dispatch report. The report did not specify how many managers were involved in the suit.
Park's PR agency said that they are verifying details and will notify the press when they are prepared to issue a statement.
