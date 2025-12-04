 Thai envoy affirms Bangkok's commitment to Korean peace, bolstering ties at National Day event
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:45
Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat speaks during a reception to celebrate Thailand's national day at a hotel in central Seoul on Dec. 3. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat speaks during a reception to celebrate Thailand's national day at a hotel in central Seoul on Dec. 3. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

 
Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat on Wednesday stressed his country’s commitment to contributing to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and to bolstering bilateral ties with Seoul through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that the two sides are currently negotiating.
 
During a reception in central Seoul to celebrate Thailand’s National Day, Sangrat said the bilateral ties between Bangkok and Seoul — forged by Thai soldiers’ sacrifices during the Korean War — have developed into a “multifaceted and future-oriented strategic partnership.”
 

“In 2025, we have truly witnessed renewed momentum in our Strategic Partnership,” the ambassador said. “[Thai] Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and [Korean] President Lee Jae Myung met on the sidelines of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and reaffirmed their shared commitment to forging ever closer political, security and economic cooperation, including a swift conclusion to the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.”
 
Dec. 5 is an important date in Thailand, when the nation celebrates National Day, the birthday of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Father’s Day and World Soil Day. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Thailand Tanee Sangrat Thai Embassy in Seoul diplomacy

