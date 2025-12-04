Safety Ministry activates emergency response after Seoul sees first snowfall
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 20:43
Seoul saw its first snowfall of the winter on Thursday, prompting the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to activate the Level 1 emergency response of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSC).
The ministry said it activated the Level 1 CDSC at 6 p.m. on Thursday and raised the heavy snow alert from the lowest level, “interest,” to the next level, “caution.” The move came as heavy snow advisories were issued for four regions: Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon.
The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that it projected snow to continue through 9 p.m. on Thursday. Forecast snowfall ranged from 2 to 6 centimeters (0.8 to 2.4 inches) in Seoul, Incheon and most of Gyeonggi, and from 3 to 8 centimeters in northeastern Gyeonggi and northern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon.
As conditions worsened, several major roads in central Seoul were closed. Access to the Naebu Ringway toward Seongsan was blocked at the Jeongneung, Gireum and Majang entrances, as was access to the Seongsu Interchange toward Wolgok. Waryong Park Road, between the Samcheong-dong Post Office and Ujeongui Park, was also closed off from both directions.
The Bukbu Expressway and traffic on Gangbyeonbuk-ro from Cheongdam Bridge to Jamsil Bridge in Seoul were also shut down.
The CDSC instructed relevant agencies to thoroughly remove snow from main roads to prevent traffic and accidents during the evening commute, and to provide rapid updates on road conditions and closures. It also urged authorities to actively encourage drivers to slow down on snowy and icy roads.
The CDSC ordered local agencies to also ensure that sidewalks, alleys and other pedestrian pathways were kept clear. To help with this endeavor, it asked local governments to stock and distribute snow-melting agents in community bins so that residents can easily access them.
It further directed authorities to strengthen inspections and preventive measures for vulnerable structures, including plastic greenhouses, livestock sheds, prefabricated homes and aging buildings, as well as sports facilities and performance venues that accommodate large crowds.
The CDSC also called for enhanced safety measures for vulnerable groups, such as older adults living alone and residents in makeshift housing, especially during the early morning hours when temperatures are coldest. It instructed agencies to check that designated heating shelters remain open and operational without disruption.
The ministry asked officials to use all available channels, including emergency alerts and broadcast subtitles, to continuously update the public on weather advisories and safety guidelines.
“The public is urged to check weather updates frequently and follow safety instructions, including conducting snow removal during daytime hours when conditions are safer,” the CDSC said.
