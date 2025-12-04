Brazilian authorities investigate website targeting female K-pop fans
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 10:36
Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into a website suspected of sexually exploiting female fans of Korean pop culture.
According to the Korean Consulate General in Sao Paulo on Thursday, multiple advertisements for a paid dating service with the tagline “Date a Korean oppa” in Portuguese have recently appeared across major social media platforms in Brazil.
Oppa refers to the word used by women and girls to refer to an older man or boy, but over the years it has also been used as a term of affection and endearment.
The promotional website in question has the banner that reads, “Relive the Magic of K-Dramas with Your Oppa!” offering what it describes as “an unforgettable experience in a romantic setting” in downtown Sao Paulo. Alongside images of a couple seemingly traveling through Seoul, the site features Korean words such as “love,” “memory” and “dream,” presumably to emphasize its Korean theme.
The site outlines several paid package courses, including visits to the Korean district in Bom Retiro, a cafe tour along Paulista Avenue, dinner at a traditional Korean barbecue restaurant, a stroll through Ibirapuera Park and even reenactments of famous Korean drama dialogues “whispered” by a so-called “Oppa Rick,” whose photo is posted on the page.
The profile description claims Oppa Rick is “an international model blending Korean and Japanese charm, fluent in four languages and passionate about Brazilian culture,” promising users a main-character experience reminiscent of a drama set in Sao Paulo. Customer testimonials are also posted, seemingly to gain trust from prospective clients.
The Korean consulate said it is cooperating with Brazilian law enforcement in the ongoing investigation, and that it believes the website likely goes beyond simple fraud or deception, noting that it may be considered a sex crime targeting local women.
Local police have identified a Japanese Brazilian man believed to be linked to the site’s operation, but his whereabouts remain unknown.
The consulate has issued an advisory with details about the site and is urging potential victims to come forward through social media.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)