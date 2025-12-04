Cheonan resident dies after neighbor allegedly attacks him with knife over suspected noise dispute
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 18:43
A Cheonan resident died on Thursday after a downstairs neighbor allegedly attacked them with a weapon during a suspected noise dispute at an apartment complex, police said.
The attack occurred at around 2:32 p.m. in Ssangyong-dong in the city’s Seobuk District, according to the Cheonan Seobuk Police Precinct.
The victim ran to the apartment management office after the suspect injured them with a knife, according to investigators.
The suspect followed and continued the assault inside the office.
Emergency workers transported the victim to a hospital while they were in cardiac arrest. They were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the altercation and believe it may have stemmed from a noise dispute.
