 Cheonan resident dies after neighbor allegedly attacks him with knife over suspected noise dispute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cheonan resident dies after neighbor allegedly attacks him with knife over suspected noise dispute

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 18:43
The Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, is pictured in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, is pictured in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A Cheonan resident died on Thursday after a downstairs neighbor allegedly attacked them with a weapon during a suspected noise dispute at an apartment complex, police said.
 
The attack occurred at around 2:32 p.m. in Ssangyong-dong in the city’s Seobuk District, according to the Cheonan Seobuk Police Precinct.
 

Related Article

 
The victim ran to the apartment management office after the suspect injured them with a knife, according to investigators.
 
The suspect followed and continued the assault inside the office. 
 
Emergency workers transported the victim to a hospital while they were in cardiac arrest. They were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
 
Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the altercation and believe it may have stemmed from a noise dispute. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags korea apartment cheonan south chungcheong

More in Social Affairs

Knife attack threat delays Dongduk graffiti cleanup effort

HYBE Chairman Bang's shares frozen while investigation continues

Cheonan resident dies after neighbor allegedly attacks him with knife over suspected noise dispute

Jeonju mayor under fire for drinking during business trip for city's Olympics bid

Korean mothers credit Hotel Shilla CEO's choices as rumors of son's CSAT score circulate

Related Stories

South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center opens to help province's international residents

One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway

Exhibition showcases South Chungcheong artists' landscapes

South Chungcheong launches public ambassador program to entice tourists

Korea's offering an easy student visa — but you have to study in this rural province
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)