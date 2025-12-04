First lady vows support for people with developmental disabilities

First lady Kim Hea Kyung has pledged to continue providing support for people with developmental disabilities as she visited an exhibition of a painter-actress with Down syndrome, the presidential office said Thursday.Kim visited an art center Wednesday to view the works of Jung Eun-hye, a painter-actress with Down syndrome, known for her role in the popular 2022 TV drama "Our Blues," presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said in a statement."I was deeply moved by your courage and passion in shaping your own paths, communicating with the world through art despite many challenges," Kim was quoted as saying during a tea meeting with Jung and other artists.She also pledged continued support to help people with developmental disabilities live independently and to their full potential.Kim's visit was aimed at helping improve public awareness of people with developmental disabilities and encouraging their independence within their communities, the presidential office said.The presidential office said the visit reaffirmed President Lee Jae Myung's administration's commitment to expanding tailored support for people with developmental disabilities in line with the government's agenda to improve the quality of life and protect the basic rights of people with disabilities.Yonhap