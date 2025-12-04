Gov't to introduce stabilization measures ahead of direct landfilling ban
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 21:53
The Korean government has introduced stabilization measures to prevent a “waste crisis” ahead of a ban on direct landfilling of municipal solid waste in the Seoul metropolitan area, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
Direct landfilling refers to the disposal of raw, unprocessed waste in a landfill.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment stated on Thursday that from Friday to Dec. 22, it will work with mayors and governors in the region to partially amend the Wastes Control Act and outline exceptions to the direct landfilling ban.
On Tuesday, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the three metropolitan municipalities in the capital area — Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi — regarding the implementation of the ban. As a result, starting on Jan. 1 next year, landfilling volume-based waste without processing it beforehand will be prohibited.
The detailed criteria for exceptions include situations in which a disaster or unavoidable emergency — recognized through consultation between the Climate Ministry and relevant regional authorities — has occurred, or in which waste processing becomes difficult in treatment facilities; remote or isolated areas such as mountains and islands; and inaccessible regions where implementing the ban is impossible.
The ministry also plans to set specific targets to gradually decrease the volume of waste subject to exceptions by 2029.
When the ban takes effect, the ministry will monitor the waste treatment situation and activate a response system among relevant institutions during emergencies to prevent the accumulation of waste or delays in waste processing.
“The most important thing is the stable processing of municipal waste,” said Kim Go-eung, the director general of the resources circulation bureau at the Climate Ministry. “We will work closely with the three metropolitan municipalities to ensure the smooth implementation of the system.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
