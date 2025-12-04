 HYBE Chairman Bang's shares frozen while investigation continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

HYBE Chairman Bang's shares frozen while investigation continues

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 19:41
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [NEWS1]

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [NEWS1]

 
A Seoul court froze HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s shares while investigators probe accusations that he deceived investors and pocketed gains in a deal tied to the company’s stock-market listing, according to a Yonhap report on Thursday.
 
The Seoul Southern District Court approved the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's request last month to provisionally seize Bang's HYBE shares worth 156.8 billion won ($118 million), Yonhap reported. Prosecutors reportedly sought the order before his indictment.
 

Related Article

A provisional seizure prevents a suspect from disposing of assets that authorities believe may constitute criminal proceeds until a final ruling. 
 
If a court later determines that the assets should be confiscated or an equivalent amount should be collected, the freeze ensures the assets remain available.
 
A HYBE official told Yonhap the seizure is a routine procedure and does not indicate a judgment on guilt, adding that the company has cooperated fully with investigators and is awaiting the outcome. 
 
The HYBE founder and chair is accused of misleading investors in 2019 by denying the company's IPO plans and persuading them to sell their shares to a special purpose company linked to a private equity fund he was connected with.
 
HYBE, then called Big Hit Entertainment, went public in 2020. The private equity fund sold its shares after the IPO, and Bang allegedly pocketed approximately 30 percent of the earnings, which amounted to around 190 billion won ($131.2 million), under a preexisting deal.
 
Police began investigations last year. Bang has since been referred to prosecution on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags hybe bang si-hyuk investigation shares

More in Social Affairs

Knife attack threat delays Dongduk graffiti cleanup effort

HYBE Chairman Bang's shares frozen while investigation continues

Cheonan resident dies after neighbor allegedly attacks him with knife over suspected noise dispute

Jeonju mayor under fire for drinking during business trip for city's Olympics bid

Korean mothers credit Hotel Shilla CEO's choices as rumors of son's CSAT score circulate

Related Stories

Bang Si-hyuk discloses full ownership of $26.4M Bel Air Villa in HYBE filing update

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Financial watchdog to refer HYBE Chairman to FSC for fraudulent transactions

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk undergoes over 12 hours of questioning in stock trading case

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)