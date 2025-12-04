Knife attack threat delays Dongduk graffiti cleanup effort
Dongduk Women’s University delayed a Thursday cleanup of graffiti from last year’s dispute over coeducation after an online post threatened a knife attack on campus. A student group that had planned a rally against the university’s decision to admit men also postponed its protest.
The university said on its website on Thursday that “a threatening message targeting the school recently appeared online and we are now consulting with police,” adding that safety concerns forced it to delay the event.
Namdaemun Police said they received a report Tuesday about an online post warning of a knife attack.
The post reportedly included an English phrase saying that the person was ready to go to school, along with a photo of a knife placed inside a bag.
Similar threats and reports of outsiders trying to enter campus were made during student protests last November.
The school had planned a 2 p.m. event where students, faculty and staff would remove spray-painted slogans left from last year’s demonstrations opposing coeducation.
Graffiti such as “No coeducation” and “Admissions scam” remains on buildings including the university’s main gate, administrative offices and museum.
The student group “Democracy for Dongduk Women's University,” which organized Thursday’s anti-coeducation rally, said it would pause its demonstrations but vowed to continue protesting “until the university administration completely withdraws its plan to transition to coeducation.”
Tensions resurfaced on campus after President Kim Myung-ae announced Wednesday that the school would begin admitting men in 2029, when current students graduate. Her statement came one day after the university’s Coeducation Discussion Committee recommended moving forward with coeducation.
Formed in June, the committee includes 12 members recommended by faculty, students, staff and alumni. It held discussions, town hall meetings and an online survey over about six months before reaching its recommendation. The university posted the committee’s findings online, saying support for coeducation surpassed support for remaining women-only across all deliberation stages.
The student council criticized the process, saying student views were not adequately represented despite making up the largest share of the university community. It is holding a campuswide vote through Friday and plans to respond based on the outcome.
