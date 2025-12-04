Coupang denies user details sold on Chinese platforms as lawmakers keep questioning beleaguered firm

Dongduk Women's University faces threat after announcing transition to coeducational system

Korea’s retirees exit work in their early 50s, face a precarious second chapter

Police disclose identity of man accused of murder in North Chungcheong

Related Stories

[FanTalk] Kiss of Life scores '99 percent' of its goal in month since debut

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Lee Mu-saeng is the perfect right-hand man