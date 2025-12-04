Nominee for newly established media watchdog chief vows to promptly stabilize agency

Kim Jong-cheol, who was nominated last week to lead the newly launched Korea Media Communications Commission (KMCC), on Thursday vowed to make every effort to promptly stabilize the agency's operations."I will spare no effort to stabilize the KMCC and make the organization contribute to people's everyday lives and the economy," Kim said as he arrived at his temporary office near the KMCC headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.The nominee is set to prepare for his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly. The related process will start once President Lee Jae Myung makes a formal request to parliament.Kim, a professor at Yonsei Law School, played a key role in several government judiciary bodies of former President Moon Jae-in's administration, including the Presidential Special Committee on National Constitution Advisory.The KMCC was launched in October, replacing its predecessor, the Korea Communications Commission, while taking over some duties from the Ministry of Science and ICT, including oversight of new media and subscription-based services."For a long time, administrative delays have caused many tasks to pile up in the broadcasting, media and telecommunications sector," Kim said."While proactively lifting outdated regulations, the KMCC needs to set sail as soon as possible so the broadcasting, media and telecom industries gain momentum," Kim added.When he officially takes the post, the nominee said he will work to prepare follow-up measures for the three bills passed in August aimed at reforming the governance structure of the nation's public broadcast media.Considering a recent court decision to revoke the predecessor's approval that allowed Eugene ENT to become the largest shareholder of YTN, a local news channel, Kim said the KMCC will decide whether to file an appeal.On Friday, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled that the predecessor's approval was invalid because it was made by only two members of the commission's decision-making body, instead of the five required for a quorum.Under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration's restructuring plan, Eugene ENT acquired a 30.95 percent stake in YTN from two state-run companies, Kepco KDN and the Korea Racing Authority, becoming the broadcaster's largest shareholder.Yonhap