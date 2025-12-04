 Top court finalizes sentences on trio behind death of Korean tourist in Thailand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Top court finalizes sentences on trio behind death of Korean tourist in Thailand

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 13:57
A suspect accused of killing a Korean national in their 30s in Pattaya, Thailand, with two accomplices in May 2024 appears at the Changwon District Court in Seongsan District, Changwon, on July 12, 2024. [YONHAP]

A suspect accused of killing a Korean national in their 30s in Pattaya, Thailand, with two accomplices in May 2024 appears at the Changwon District Court in Seongsan District, Changwon, on July 12, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean Supreme Court has finalized heavy sentences for a group that kidnapped and killed a Korean tourist in their 30s in Pattaya, Thailand, in May 2024.
 
The Supreme Court handed down prison terms of 25 years, life and 30 years imprisonment each to the three defendants charged with robbery resulting in death and other offenses on Thursday.
 

Related Article

The defendants met the tourist in Pattaya on May 3, 2024, made the victim drink alcohol laced with sleeping pills, then assaulted and strangled them, according to the indictment. They also dismembered the body, placed the remains in a rubber container and disposed of it in a reservoir.
 
Investigators found that the group used the victim’s mobile phone to withdraw money from a bank account and attempted — but failed — to extort additional funds from the victim’s family by pretending the victim was still alive.
 
The offenders, who had lived overseas while engaging in voice phishing and other illicit schemes, conspired to rob Korean travelers and had searched for potential targets through an open chat room used for sharing travel information.
 

BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Thailand Pattaya

More in Social Affairs

North Face's Korea operator to issue refunds after review discovers mislabeled 'goose down' products

Sejong dental clinic closes abruptly, leaving patients without refunds

Nominee for newly established media watchdog chief vows to promptly stabilize agency

Coupang user says $2,000 in unauthorized charges made on connected credit card a day before data breach alert

Top court finalizes sentences on trio behind death of Korean tourist in Thailand

Related Stories

Arrest made in Korea for murder of Korean tourist found in plastic barrel in Thailand

Korea and Thailand discuss defense partnership, coordinated response to online scams

Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer

Thailand moves to recriminalize cannabis, shaking $1 billion industry

Thailand set to strengthen alcohol regulations for sellers and consumers alike
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)