Top court finalizes sentences on trio behind death of Korean tourist in Thailand
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 13:57
The Korean Supreme Court has finalized heavy sentences for a group that kidnapped and killed a Korean tourist in their 30s in Pattaya, Thailand, in May 2024.
The Supreme Court handed down prison terms of 25 years, life and 30 years imprisonment each to the three defendants charged with robbery resulting in death and other offenses on Thursday.
The defendants met the tourist in Pattaya on May 3, 2024, made the victim drink alcohol laced with sleeping pills, then assaulted and strangled them, according to the indictment. They also dismembered the body, placed the remains in a rubber container and disposed of it in a reservoir.
Investigators found that the group used the victim’s mobile phone to withdraw money from a bank account and attempted — but failed — to extort additional funds from the victim’s family by pretending the victim was still alive.
The offenders, who had lived overseas while engaging in voice phishing and other illicit schemes, conspired to rob Korean travelers and had searched for potential targets through an open chat room used for sharing travel information.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)