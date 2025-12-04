 A no-lose hand
Korea JoongAng Daily

A no-lose hand

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
A court rejected a special counsel’s request to detain Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, the People Power Party (PPP) floor leader during last year’s Dec. 3 martial law crisis. The ruling Democratic Party responded by reviving proposals to create a special insurrection tribunal, a move critics view as pressure on the judiciary. Observers say that had Choo been detained, Democrats were poised to brand the PPP an “insurrectionist party.” The PPP, meanwhile, maintains a hard line without offering an apology. Critics argue both parties are ignoring public sentiment. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

