A no-lose hand

A court rejected a special counsel’s request to detain Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, the People Power Party (PPP) floor leader during last year’s Dec. 3 martial law crisis. The ruling Democratic Party responded by reviving proposals to create a special insurrection tribunal, a move critics view as pressure on the judiciary. Observers say that had Choo been detained, Democrats were poised to brand the PPP an “insurrectionist party.” The PPP, meanwhile, maintains a hard line without offering an apology. Critics argue both parties are ignoring public sentiment. [PARK YONG-SEOK]