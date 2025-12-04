Finding a way forward on the Jongmyo redevelopment dispute

The dispute over high-rise redevelopment in Seoul’s Sewoon District 4 has intensified amid claims that new construction will damage the view of Jongmyo, the Unesco World Heritage site. What should be a process of balancing historic and cultural value with the need to revitalize a declining urban core has instead become mired in political and emotional arguments, leaving little room for practical compromise.Tension between historic heritage and high-density development is not unique to Seoul. Cities around the world have faced similar conflicts and searched for middle ground. Britain provides one prominent example. At one point, the Tower of London risked losing its Unesco status due to debates over nearby skyscrapers. But today, the medieval fortress coexists with the modern Gherkin tower, which rises in full view from the surrounding district.Unesco listed Jongmyo in 1995, recognizing the well-preserved architecture of the 16th century, the intangible cultural value of rituals maintained for more than five centuries and the solemn landscape that surrounds the shrine. For most World Heritage sites that are viewed from outside, cities restrict high-rise buildings to preserve the silhouette of the historic structure.Jongmyo, however, differs in character. Rather than being something observed from afar, it occupies a large, quiet interior space within the city. This has led to a counterargument that views from within the shrine toward the outside are being obstructed. Here, Tokyo’s Imperial Palace offers lessons. Although not a World Heritage site, its historic and cultural importance is undisputed. Japan relaxed the 31-meter (101.7-foot) height limit around the palace, allowing high-rise construction that helped create the Marunouchi district, now a symbol of Tokyo’s resurgence.Overly restricting all 360 degrees around Jongmyo — which spans 194,331 square meters (2,091,761 square feet) with a perimeter of two kilometers (1.24 miles) — risks escalating conflict not only today but in the future. Jongmyo’s main hall does not face Namsan directly; it is slightly southwest-facing. From the hall, Namsan Tower already appears visually dominant. Still, the northeastern direction, which forms the principal backdrop of the hall, should be managed carefully to protect its silhouette. The southeastern and northwestern sides, however, offer more room for compromise.If Seoul can accept some adjustments in side views while ensuring that new buildings are not overwhelming, the city stands to gain significantly. One benefit could be the creation of a large green corridor linking Jongmyo to Namsan. The Sewoon area has deteriorated to the point that pedestrian movement is uncomfortable at night. Yet its location offers substantial potential for renewal. Ironically, because the Sewoon blocks have survived largely intact, clearing them could allow for a straight, parklike green belt similar to New York’s Central Park.Urban design rarely offers a single correct answer. What it demands are fair procedures and reasonable compromise. Last month, Seoul revised its development plan for District 4 to allow building heights of 71.9 to 141.9 meters. The Supreme Court upheld the city’s easing of height restrictions outside official preservation zones.If stakeholders remain unwilling to accept these permitted heights, then a negotiated settlement becomes necessary. Under the current plan, developers must provide 230 billion won ($156.9 million) in public contributions, including creating a civic viewing space for Jongmyo at the top of the new buildings. One possible compromise would be for the city to reduce some public-benefit requirements in exchange for lower building heights.Administrative steps still remain, including integrated architectural review. Incorporating the Cultural Heritage Administration in this process could help shape a solution. Jongmyo’s value does not derive from the Unesco label. Unesco merely affirmed what the site inherently possesses. Rather than leaning on outside authority, Korea must pursue a rational settlement within its own institutional framework.