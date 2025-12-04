1888 and 1988

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Imagine a government program that says, “We will give you 100 million won [$68,000] in public funds. Use it to pursue whatever question you find most compelling.” At first, it may sound unrealistic, but such a program exists for a specific group: researchers in basic science.Each year, the government solicits proposals for research projects and selects at least several thousand scientists for funding. Evaluation is strict, and the competition is intense, as researchers choose their own topics. They are free to pursue the questions that most interest them, and those questions range broadly from the physics of black holes to the behavior of particles in the microscopic world; from changes in the Arctic's ice to shifts in fish populations along Korea’s southern coast.Every proposal's conclusion outlines expected outcomes and potential applications. It is natural to ask how tax-funded research will benefit society. With basic science, however, immediate economic returns are difficult to predict. Even so, governments continue to invest because today’s work can create the foundation for industries that are impossible to foresee.Liquid crystal displays, which have become a part of daily life, provide a clear example. In 1888, Austrian botanist Friedrich Reinitzer observed an unusual optical property in a particular substance. A full century later, in 1988, a Japanese electronics company unveiled the world’s first 14-inch color liquid crystal television. The technological base for liquid crystal TVs came together only after 100 years of accumulated research.Basic science has inherent value as a discipline that deepens our understanding of nature and strengthens the foundations of civilization. The budget allocated each year to thousands of researchers functions like seeds scattered across barren soil. No one knows which seed will sprout, where it will take root or if it will bear fruit that enriches society far into the future.The benefits of basic science demand a kind of strategic patience that extends across generations. The investments made today may not yield visible results for decades, but they remain essential for cultivating the discoveries that will shape tomorrow’s industries and expand the boundaries of knowledge.