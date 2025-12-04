Thursday's fortune: Today will be a home run, with good luck in health, finances and relationships

For Thursday, most signs enjoy smooth finances, strong health and warm, cooperative relationships, with many experiencing especially favorable luck, support and opportunities. The rest are advised to stay cautious, avoid emotional reactions or overexposure and focus on steady, measured actions.Financial outlook for the dayWellness and vitality forecastRelationships, emotions and encountersBeneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 Sometimes you must live with sharper resolve🔹 Avoid being swayed by emotion🔹 Don’t compare yourself — stand with confidence🔹 Many branches invite many winds🔹 Act before others do🔹 Skill and effort are your only true lifelines💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Health is your greatest treasure🔹 Gains outweigh losses today🔹 Useful information may come your way🔹 A beneficial opportunity may open🔹 Rising wealth luck — explore investments🔹 Good people become your greatest assets💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East🔹 A day of affection and warm respect🔹 Someone—or something—may truly delight you🔹 A spouse’s presence is your greatest strength🔹 Love disregards age🔹 Married Tigers may focus on growing the family🔹 Romance may feel intoxicating💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Everything appeals to you today🔹 Whichever path you take, you’ll reach the goal🔹 Advancement comes through collaboration🔹 Communication flows with ease🔹 Teamwork beats solo work🔹 Your social circle expands favorably💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Find comfort in solitude🔹 Let go of what’s past — don’t fixate🔹 Don’t fear the unknown future🔹 Avoid direct confrontation; take the side path🔹 Stay still and avoid attracting attention🔹 Keep a low profile and refrain from standing out💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 South🔹 Minor hassles may arise🔹 Avoid unnecessary outings🔹 Emptying makes room for new beginnings🔹 Delay commitments and keep meetings minimal🔹 You perceive more when you know more🔹 Don’t cling to friends — focus on yourself💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North🔹 Eat well even without appetite🔹 Pay attention to your body’s signals🔹 Hard to discard things that feel too precious🔹 Declutter and get organized🔹 Those who stand out get hit first — stay measured🔹 A dull, uneventful day💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East🔹 Worries fade and joy arrives🔹 Growing older is completion, not decline🔹 Life vibrates with warm, fragrant happiness🔹 Voice your wishes — dreams can come true🔹 Luck leans in your favor🔹 A fortunate, uplifting day💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Sometimes “just watching” is enough🔹 Don’t walk the wrong path; choose your words wisely🔹 Better the dragon’s tail than the chicken’s head🔹 Avoid tasks requiring heavy responsibility🔹 Follow rather than lead today🔹 A good day for a drama or movie break💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Nourish your body and eat well🔹 Stay warm and tend to your health🔹 Hire or rely on familiar people when possible🔹 Seek nearby solutions before distant ones🔹 Avoid injuries — move with care🔹 Invest sincerely in your relationships💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Simply living is itself a gain🔹 Spend generously on yourself🔹 Money matters may weigh on your mind🔹 Decisions or choices may arise🔹 Nothing ends until it truly ends — keep going🔹 Enjoy meaningful, beneficial spending💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ One-hearted | 🧭 North🔹 The more, the better — abundance helps🔹 Wisdom shines through maturity🔹 Step into leadership🔹 Build win-win relationships🔹 Everything aligns perfectly today🔹 Unity is strength — you rise by coming together