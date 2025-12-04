Bears sign Japanese pitcher Tamura to fill Asian quota

The Doosan Bears signed Japanese pitcher Ichiro Tamura as their Asian quota player for the 2026 season in the KBO.The Bears said Tamura, 31, signed a one-year contract worth $200,000.The right-hander had pitched for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) from 2017 to this year after being selected as No. 6 overall in the 2016 draft.The reliever has logged 182 2/3 innings over 150 career NPB games, going 4-2 with two saves, eight holds and a 3.40 ERA.In 2025, Tamura had a 3.58 ERA over 27 2/3 innings with the Lions while also appearing in 16 games and recording seven saves as the closer for the Lions' minor league affiliate.The Bears put him through a test during their end-of-season training camp in Miyazaki, Japan, in November, and said they liked his fastball command during his bullpen session and live batting practice.The Bears added that they see Tamura, with his four-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, forkball, curveball and cutter, as a high-leverage reliever.Starting in 2026, KBO teams are allowed to sign a player from an Asian country or Australia, in addition to their usual lineup of three foreign-born players.The Bears are the sixth team among 10 KBO clubs to fill their Asian quota, leaving the NC Dinos, the Lotte Giants, the Kia Tigers and the Kiwoom Heroes still searching.Yonhap