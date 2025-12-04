Son Heung-min mural to be unveiled on Tottenham High Road
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 11:33
JIM BULLEY
Son Heung-min may have left London for Los Angeles, but the city is about to get a 2-D replacement — a mural of the Korean star will be unveiled next week on Tottenham High Road, Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday.
The Son mural, which will be unveiled on Tuesday when the former club captain returns to north London for a belated farewell, joins close friend and longtime playmaking partner Harry Kane, who took his spot on Tottenham High Road in 2023.
Ledley King, a Spurs’ legend of the early 2000s and another former captain, also has a home on the walls of Tottenham High Road, the main thoroughfare that runs past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The exact location of the mural, which will be created by Murwalls, has not been confirmed as of press time. Kane is at home on the wall behind the Brown Eagle restaurant opposite the stadium, while King is down the road on the grounds of the community sports center.
This isn’t Son’s first brush with brick-and-mortar immortalization. He is already the subject of a large graffiti work on nearby Stoneleigh Road, a residential street behind Bruce Grove Station. That mural, which captures Son in his classic photo celebration, was painted in 2022 and appears to still be in place.
Son, who now plays for LAFC, will return to Tottenham on Tuesday and will take to the pitch before the club’s Champions League clash with SK Slavia Praha to address the fans.
“When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium,” Son said in a statement released by the club.
"Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9 December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the Club that this happens."
