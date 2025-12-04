 Disney+ to livestream League of Legends competition across 11 Asia-Pacific regions
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 16:26
This promotional image, provided by Disney+, shows the KeSPA Cup 2025 to be broadcast by Disney+. [YONHAP]

Global streamer Disney+ said Thursday it will exclusively broadcast a Korean League of Legends (LoL) competition to 11 Asia-Pacific regions, including Korea, Japan and Australia.
 
The KeSPA Cup 2025, which kicks off Saturday and runs through Dec. 14, will be livestreamed in both Korean and English, with video-on-demand (VOD) services also available, according to Disney+.
 

The event is an annual LoL tournament organized by the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA), featuring 10 Korean teams and four overseas teams from Vietnam, Japan and North America.
 
Group and breakout stages will be held online, while the knockout stage will take place at Sangam SOOP Colosseum in western Seoul.
 
The live broadcast is part of a contract signed in September between Walt Disney Company Korea and the KeSPA, granting the streaming platform exclusive rights to broadcast the KeSPA Cup 2025 and content related to the esports national team for the upcoming 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
 
Disney+ said it also plans to livestream warmup games for the national squad ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, slated for September next year in Japan.

Yonhap
Disney+ to livestream League of Legends competition across 11 Asia-Pacific regions

