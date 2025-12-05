 Korea's current account surplus narrows in October amid fewer working days


Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 09:31
Export containers are stacked at the Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

Korea's current account surplus narrowed sharply from a month earlier as exports fell, mainly due to fewer working days caused by the Chuseok holiday, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The country's current account surplus came to $6.81 billion in October, down from $13.47 billion a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

But the data marked the 30th consecutive month of surplus as the country has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023, representing the second-longest surplus streak ever.
 
During the first 10 months of this year, the cumulative surplus totaled $89.58 billion, compared with $76.63 billion during the same period last year, the BOK said.
 
The goods account posted a surplus of $7.82 billion in October, narrowing from the previous month's $14.24 billion surplus, as exports fell 4.7 percent on-year to $55.88 billion due to fewer working days amid the extended Chuseok holiday.
 
Imports also declined 5 percent to $48.06 billion.
 
This year's holiday ran from Oct. 3 to 9 as Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival, fell between two national holidays — National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 and Hangul Day on Oct. 9, which marks the creation of the Korean alphabet.
 
Cars ready for export are seen parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

The services account recorded a deficit of $3.75 billion due mainly to a surge in overseas travel demand.
 
The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $2.94 billion in October, driven by an increase in equity income.
 
The secondary income account recorded a deficit of $190 million, the data showed.
 
In the financial account, net assets increased by $6.81 billion in October.
 
In detail, overseas direct investment by Korean residents rose by $1.88 billion, while foreign direct investment into Korea increased by $150 million, resulting in a net increase of $1.73 billion.
 
In portfolio investment, overseas investment by local residents jumped by $17.27 billion, led by a surge in equity investment, while foreign investment in Korean stocks also rose by $5.2 billion, leading to a net increase of $12.08 billion, according to the BOK.
 

Yonhap


