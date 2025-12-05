 Hana Financial's Travlog online currency exchange service surpasses 10 million subscribers
Hana Financial's Travlog online currency exchange service surpasses 10 million subscribers

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 17:53 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 18:02
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, second from left, Hana Card CEO Sung Young-su, far right, and Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-seoung, far left, pose with the 10 millionth subscriber of the Travlog platform during a commemorative event at Hana Bank's Euljiro headquarters in central Seoul on Dec. 5. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group’s Travlog, an online currency exchange service, has surpassed 10 million subscribers as of Monday, the company said Friday.
 
Travlog allows users to convert Korean won into 58 currencies and make overseas payments and ATM withdrawals — all without extra fees. The service is available on the Hana Money app.
 

As of Thursday, Travlog recorded a cumulative foreign exchange volume of 5.4 trillion won ($3.67 billion), the largest for any forex platform operated by a Korean financial institution. The service has saved customers a total of 336.2 billion won, according to Hana.
 
Travlog has also maintained the No. 1 market share in the overseas debit card sector for 34 months straight.
 
Travlog became the first service within Korea’s top five financial groups to release cards that link all three major global payment brands: Mastercard, Visa and UnionPay. Other services include free international wire transfers, interconnection with third-party bank accounts and an automatic currency exchange when a target rate is reached.
 
Hana Financial Group celebrates the Travlog platform surpassing 10 million subscribers with a commemorative event on Dec. 5 at Hana Bank’s Euljiro headquarters in central Seoul. At the event, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, right, hands out limited-edition “in-flight meals” themed after the Travlog service to employees arriving at work as a gesture of appreciation. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

After launching in July 2022, Travlog took 11 months to garner 1 million subscribers and 22 months for 5 million.
 
To celebrate the recent milestone, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo gifted the 10 millionth subscriber a Hana Money travel voucher worth 2 million won.
 
“Travlog has become an essential tool for travel nowadays, as it enables travelers to go cashless through this mobile currency exchange service available 24/7,” Ham said.
 
“Hana will continue to invest in and support Travelog on its journey to reaching 50 million users.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hana financial group travlog currency exchange

