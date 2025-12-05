 Kospi opens tad lower on profit-taking
Kospi opens tad lower on profit-taking

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 10:11
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 5. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors locked in profits from recent gains, despite modest overnight strength on Wall Street.
 
The Kospi lost 9.69 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,018.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

The index has traded choppily this week but has largely held above the 4,000 level.
 
Overnight, the U.S. stock market held near its records. The S&P 500 inched up by 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.2 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent.
 
In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened lower.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was unchanged while its chip rival SK hynix lost 1.85 percent.
 
Leading bio company Samsung Biologics slid 0.71 percent, and Celltrion edged down 0.55 percent.
 
In contrast, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.95 percent.
 
Automakers opened mixed. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.76 percent while its sister affiliate Kia went down 1.25 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,473.8 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.02 percent from the previous session's close of 1,473.5 won.
 

