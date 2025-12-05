Coupang’s daily active users fall for first time in four days as customers quit platform over data leak
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:52
Coupang’s daily active users slipped for the first time in four days this week as concerns over a recently disclosed data leak prompted some customers to leave the platform, data showed Friday.
The online marketplace logged 17,804,511 daily active users on Tuesday, down more than 180,000 from the record 17,988,845 it posted on Monday, mobile index data from analytics firm IGAWorks showed.
User numbers had climbed for three straight days from Saturday but retreated on Monday, though they remained above 17 million, a level maintained for three days since Sunday.
Coupang announced the leak on Saturday. It said the breach began in June, that the company became aware of unauthorized access to customer account data on Nov. 18 and that it immediately reported it to authorities.
Industry analysts say the drop may signal the start of customer churn after it was confirmed that some 33.7 million customer accounts were exposed. Traffic surged immediately after Saturday as users logged in to check account activity, change passwords or review account deletion procedures, before easing as some users left the service.
“I tried to delete my account because I was disappointed with Coupang’s response, but the process was so complicated that it took a long time," said a user who recently canceled an account.
Deleting an account on a PC requires six steps: accessing the personal account, verifying or editing personal information, entering a password, clicking the “delete account” button at the bottom of the screen, reentering the password, then confirming usage history and completing a survey.
The Korea Media and Communications Commission has launched a fact-finding review to determine whether Coupang’s withdrawal procedure restricts users’ rights to cancel under the Telecommunications Business Act.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
