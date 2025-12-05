Hybe CEO says fan-driven 'virtuous cycle' powers K-pop's global rise

The chief executive of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, Lee Jae-sang, said Friday that K-pop's global rise is propelled by a "virtuous cycle" created through active fan participation, strengthened by localized strategies and a digital feedback ecosystem.Speaking at a webinar hosted by U.S.-based entertainment data analytics firm Luminate, which supplies data for the Billboard charts, Lee emphasized the growing importance of "super fans," highly engaged audiences who shape artist trajectories."Fans are more than just listeners. They actively participate in the artist's entire scope of activities," Lee said. "This creates a virtuous cycle where a word of mouth through social media and communities quickly leads to streaming, establishing a rapid and potent feedback loop."He explained that HYBE's sustained global growth stems from "fan engagement," supported by a localized version of what the company calls the "K-pop Approach," an integrated model encompassing artist development, production systems, promotions and fan communities tailored to the cultural and industrial context of each market.As examples, Lee cited BTS member Jungkook's hit single "Seven" (2023), which became the fastest track in Spotify history to surpass 1 billion streams, as well as Katseye, HYBE's U.S.-based girl group that recently reached 33 million monthly listeners on the platform.Lee also pointed to Generation Z as a key driver of HYBE's global strategy, noting that the company's fan platform Weverse has cultivated a participatory culture where fans directly create and share content.Looking ahead, he said HYBE will intensify efforts to reach Generation Alpha — younger audiences who have yet to form fixed cultural preferences, calling it a major strategic focus for the next three to five years."They will embrace and support not only K-pop but also many artists debuting in local markets using the K-pop mechanisms as content they grew up with, without any biases," he said.Yonhap