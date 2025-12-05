Hyundai Motor, Air Liquide strengthen partnership for hydrogen ecosystem expansion

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with France-based industrial energy supplier Air Liquide to expand the global hydrogen ecosystem.During the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit held in Seoul from Tuesday through Thursday, the two sides renewed their previous memorandum of understanding (MOU), upgrading it to a strengthened partnership aimed at advancing a comprehensive hydrogen value chain — spanning production, storage, transportation and utilization, according to Hyundai Group.Through the reinforced collaboration, Hyundai and Air Liquide plan to establish key hubs in Europe, Korea and the United States to foster hydrogen ecosystem growth.The companies will also focus on expanding infrastructure, building a reliable supply chain and deploying hydrogen mobility solutions by combining Hyundai's mobility capabilities with Air Liquide's technical expertise.As co-chairs of the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led hydrogen coalition, the two sides will work together to promote international cooperation, industry standardization and policy advocacy to accelerate the global energy transition and decarbonization efforts."Hyundai Motor Group is proud to deepen its collaboration with Air Liquide to realize our shared vision of a hydrogen-powered future," said Ken Ramirez, head of the hydrogen business division at Hyundai Motor Group.Yonhap