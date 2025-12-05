 Hyundai Motor, Air Liquide strengthen partnership for hydrogen ecosystem expansion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Motor, Air Liquide strengthen partnership for hydrogen ecosystem expansion

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:06 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:41
Officials from Hyundai Motor Group and Air Liquide pose for a photo on Dec. 4 after signing a partnership deal during the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit in Seoul from Dec. 2 to 4. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Officials from Hyundai Motor Group and Air Liquide pose for a photo on Dec. 4 after signing a partnership deal during the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit in Seoul from Dec. 2 to 4. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with France-based industrial energy supplier Air Liquide to expand the global hydrogen ecosystem.
 
During the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit held in Seoul from Tuesday through Thursday, the two sides renewed their previous memorandum of understanding (MOU), upgrading it to a strengthened partnership aimed at advancing a comprehensive hydrogen value chain — spanning production, storage, transportation and utilization, according to Hyundai Group.
 

Related Article

Through the reinforced collaboration, Hyundai and Air Liquide plan to establish key hubs in Europe, Korea and the United States to foster hydrogen ecosystem growth.
 
The companies will also focus on expanding infrastructure, building a reliable supply chain and deploying hydrogen mobility solutions by combining Hyundai's mobility capabilities with Air Liquide's technical expertise.
 
As co-chairs of the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led hydrogen coalition, the two sides will work together to promote international cooperation, industry standardization and policy advocacy to accelerate the global energy transition and decarbonization efforts.
 
"Hyundai Motor Group is proud to deepen its collaboration with Air Liquide to realize our shared vision of a hydrogen-powered future," said Ken Ramirez, head of the hydrogen business division at Hyundai Motor Group.

Yonhap
tags hyundai motor group korea

More in Industry

President Lee discusses AI plan with Softbank CEO Son in Seoul

Assembly's ICT committee sets date for hearing on Coupang data leak

Coupang’s daily active users fall for first time in four days as customers quit platform over data leak

Korean Air, 4 affiliated airlines to offer in-flight Starlink service next year

Shinsegae Duty Free, Chinese platform Fliggy sign MOU on travel-shopping synergies

Related Stories

Euisun Chung named chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor, Kia reflect 2.9 trillion won provisions in Q3 earnings

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Hyundai to spend 5.2 trillion won to electrify auto industry's supply chain

Hyundai Motor to invest $51 billion, hire 80,000 by 2026
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)