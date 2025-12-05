More in Industry

New visa support desk launched at U.S. embassy in Seoul aims to prevent repeat of Georgia ICE detentions fiasco

Industry Ministry, ARM sign deal to train over 1,400 chip specialists in Korea

Zinc extractor Steel Cycle wins Environment Ministry award for waste management

Hybe CEO says fan-driven 'virtuous cycle' powers K-pop's global rise

After two bankruptcies, how Kia survived 80 years to turn into a global automaker