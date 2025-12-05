 Korean Air, 4 affiliated airlines to offer in-flight Starlink service next year
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:17 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:37
Korean Air and Asiana Airlines planes on the runway at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

Korean Air and its four affiliated airlines said Friday they will adopt SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service on their flights starting next year.
 
Korean Air and four other airlines ― full-service carrier Asiana Airlines and low-cost carriers Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul ― plan to gradually introduce the in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi service after the third quarter of 2026, the company said in a press release.
 

It will be the first time a Korean airline has adopted the Starlink service for passenger use.
 
Korean Air, the country's largest carrier, said connectivity is an essential part of the travel experience, and with Starlink, Korean Air customers will stay connected with fast and seamless internet.
 
"With Starlink onboard, you'll be able to continue working productively, stream your favorite shows and game just as you can on the ground," Chad Gibbs, vice president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said.
 
Korean Air and Asiana will prioritize installing Starlink on their long-haul B777-300ER and A350-900 aircraft. After completing the integration with Asiana, Korean Air aims to complete the fleetwide installation by the end of 2027, the release said.
 
A Starlink logo [GHETTY IMAGES]

Jin Air will begin with its B737-8 fleet, while Air Busan and Air Seoul will review their fleets to determine installation priorities, it said.
 
Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet through a global network of low Earth orbit satellites.

Yonhap
tags spaceX starlink korean air jin air air busan air seoul asiana

