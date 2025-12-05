 President Lee discusses AI plan with Softbank CEO Son in Seoul
President Lee discusses AI plan with Softbank CEO Son in Seoul

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:53
President Lee Jae Myung, right, meets with SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung said he plans to make AI a basic national utility, outlining a vision for universal access to the technology during talks with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son in Seoul on Friday.
 
Lee told Son at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, that he aims to build a society where "the public, companies and organizations all possess at least minimal AI capabilities.”
 

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom also attended the meeting.
 
Lee welcomed Son by mentioning a Korean custom of noting the season’s first snowfall, saying he hoped their meeting would produce good results.
 
He added that Son had made "meaningful proposals" to former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Moon Jae-in that helped Korea’s economic development, and said he hoped for guidance as "Korea aims to become one of the world’s top three AI powers.”
 
Responding to recent concerns over a potential AI bubble, Lee said, "Korea recognizes both the risks and benefits of the technology and is investing to minimize risk while emphasizing practical use."
 
He thanked Son for his “help during Korea-U.S. trade negotiations,” saying many people may not know of his involvement, and asked him to act as a bridge for AI cooperation between Korea and Japan.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, third from right, meets with SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, fourth from left, at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Son said that while Korea emphasized broadband under Kim and AI under Moon, he now wants to focus on artificial superintelligence (ASI).
 
He described ASI as 10,000 times more advanced than the human brain, and said the timing of ASI is more important than the arrival of artificial general intelligence, describing a future where advanced AI will be 10,000 times more capable than humans.
 
"The difference between the human brain and the […] goldfish in the pot — the difference is 10,000 times," he said.
 
"But it's going to be different — we will become the fish, [the AI]will become like humans," he said.
 
He urged society to move beyond ideas of controlling or teaching AI and instead consider coexistence. He added that concerns that ASI might attack humans are unnecessary.
 
"I believe AI will be kind, helpful and capable of making people happier. Just as we do not seek to harm our household pets, we can live peacefully with AI," he said.
 
When Lee questioned whether ASI could one day win a Nobel Prize in Literature, Son said he thinks "it will."
 
"I do not believe this is a desirable situation," Lee said.
 
Lee congratulated Son on the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ Japan Series championship. Son said the team had won eight titles and that he would only feel satisfied after it reached 10.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
