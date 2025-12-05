거친 산업과 창작 열기가 공존하는 을지로… 미래는 불확실 

More in Food & Travel

Bigger 2026 budget for 'K-culture' and programs as gov't focuses on turning content into strategic industry

High-end soju trend boosting fortunes of local producer Hwayo

'Bungmakase' serves up unique bungeoppang with a side of mingling

Demand for Korea's favorite winter pastry stronger than ever as streetside stalls disappear

Gyeongju's Hwangnidan-gil among Korea Tourism Awards' tourist destinations of the year