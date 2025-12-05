거친 산업과 창작 열기가 공존하는 을지로… 미래는 불확실
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 10:38
Euljiro: Old industrial zone blends grit and creativity, but how much longer will it last?
거친 산업과 창작 열기가 공존하는 을지로… 미래는 불확실
Friday, November 28, 2025
Some call it drab. Others call it retro. Either way, Euljiro is too cool to care.
drab: 칙칙한, 재미없는
retro: 복고풍의
누구는 칙칙하다고 하고 누구는 복고풍이라고 한다. 하지만 평가가 무엇이든, 을지로는 이런 말에 신경쓰기엔 지나치게 쿨하다.
An old industrial town, the neighborhood was an empty lot, cleared by the Japanese colonial government in the 1930s as a firebreak. It then became a refuge for displaced people after the Korean War and soon transformed into one of the city’s most infamous red-light districts.
industrial town: 공업 지역, 공업 도시
empty lot: 빈 터, 공터
firebreak: 방화선
유서 깊은 공업 지대인 이 동네는 원래 1930년대 일제강점기 때 방화선을 만들겠다며 철거해 비워둔 빈 땅이었다. 한국전쟁 뒤엔 피란민들의 거처였고, 곧 서울에서 가장 악명 높은 홍등가 중 하나로 변모했다.
As Korea industrialized through the 1960s and ’70s, Euljiro evolved into clusters for printing presses, hardware shops and metal workshops that helped propel the country’s manufacturing boom. It also played a crucial role during the pro-democracy movement by producing underground materials in secret.
printing presses: 인쇄소
underground materials: 지하(비밀) 문건, 유인물
1960~1970년대 한국이 산업화되면서 을지로는 인쇄소, 공구상, 금속 가공 공장이 밀집한 산업 클러스터로 자리 잡으며 제조업 성장의 기반을 떠받쳤다. 또 민주화 운동 시기 지하 유인물과 각종 자료를 은밀히 제작·유통하는 핵심 거점 역할도 했다.
But by the 1990s, Seoul’s economy shifted south, and Euljiro declined. Only recently, artists, designers and young entrepreneurs rediscovered its gritty charm, converting workshops into cafes, bars and studios — earning the neighborhood a new nickname, “Hipjiro.”
decline: 쇠락하다, 침체되다
gritty charm: 거친 매력, 투박한 멋
그러나 1990년대에 들어 서울의 경제 중심이 남쪽으로 옮겨가면서 을지로는 점차 쇠락했다. 최근에서야 예술가와 디자이너, 젊은 사업가들이 이곳의 투박한 멋을 다시 발견해 공방을 카페·바·스튜디오로 개조했고, 덕분에 을지로는 ‘힙지로’라는 새로운 별명을 얻었다.
For the modern traveler, Euljiro may not be the most giving destination.
the most giving destination: 가장 친절하게 주는(볼거리·편의가 풍부한) 여행지
요즘 여행자 기준으로 볼 때, 을지로는 아마 친절한 여행지는 아닐 것이다.
Finding anything is a feat. Alleys twist like a maze. Signboards barely exist. And once you’ve made it in, forget comfy seats or elbow space.
feat: 업적, 대단한 일
twist like a maze: 미로처럼 뒤얽혀 있다
무엇이든 찾아내는 일 그 자체가 큰일이다. 골목은 미로처럼 뒤얽혀 있고, 간판은 거의 없는 것이나 마찬가지다. 간신히 가게를 찾아 들어갔다 해도 편한 의자나 널찍한 자리 같은 건 기대하지 않는 편이 낫다.
But what Euljiro lacks in convenience, it makes up for with unique, uncurated energy — industrial workers rushing between workshops, the sharp metallic scent in the air, sparks flickering from welding guns behind half-open shutters, next to a gourmet drip coffee shop, a whiskey bar or an avant-garde gallery.
make up for (something): ~을/를 만회하다, ~을/를 대신하다
uncurated energy: 꾸밈 없는 에너지
을지로에 없는 편리함을 대신하는 것은 어디에서도 보기 힘든 생생한, 꾸밈 없는 에너지다. 공방 사이를 뛰어다니는 산업 노동자들, 공기 중에 퍼지는 날카로운 금속 냄새, 반쯤 열린 셔터 너머 용접기에서 튀는 불꽃 바로 옆에 스페셜티 드립 커피숍이나 위스키 바, 아방가르드 갤러리가 자리하고 있다.
For all their stark differences, these spaces and people don’t harmonize — they quietly coexist, each absorbed in work within their own cramped corner of the neighborhood. And perhaps that’s all many of us want: to do what we do, live as we are, and still be given space and respect.
stark differences: 극명한 차이
서로 극명하게 다른 공간과 사람이지만, 이들이 조화를 이루는 것은 아니다. 그저 자신에게 주어진 좁은 자리에서 묵묵히 일하며 조용히 공존할 뿐이다. 어쩌면 우리 대부분이 바라는 것은 바로 이런 모습일지 모른다. 각자 하는 일을 하고, 있는 그대로 살아가도 공간과 존중을 누릴 수 있는 삶.
Preservation or Development? Sewoon Plaza, ground zero of Seoul’s latest urban debate.
Opened in 1968, Sewoon Plaza was once a commercial landmark so comprehensive that people joked you could buy “missiles and tanks” there. Its debut was glamorous: central heating and elevators above streets where poverty prevailed. Celebrities and diplomats lived upstairs; downstairs, imported electronics and records drew young tastemakers searching for banned music. But as southern Seoul's Gangnam District rose in the ’70s and Yongsan Electronics Market opened in 1987, Sewoon’s glory faded.
commercial landmark: 상업적 랜드마크
tastemakers: 유행을 이끄는 사람들, 트렌드세터
보존 혹은 개발…논쟁의 중심 세운상가
1968년 문을 연 세운상가는 한때 “미사일과 탱크 빼고는 다 판다”는 농담이 나올 만큼 모든 것이 모인 상징적 상업 시설이었다. 등장 당시의 세운은 화려했다. 빈곤이 만연하던 거리에 중앙난방과 엘리베이터를 갖춘 현대식 건물이 올라섰고, 위에는 연예인과 외교관들이, 아래에는 수입 전자제품과 음반을 찾는 젊은 트렌드세터들이 몰렸다. 당시 금지된 음악을 찾는 이들에게는 더없이 매력적인 공간이었다. 그러나 1970년대 강남 개발이 본격화되고 1987년 용산전자상가가 문을 열면서 세운의 영광은 저물기 시작했다.
