On Jan. 8, 1978, Carnegie Hall hosted a special performance marking the 50th anniversary of Vladimir Horowitz’s American debut. The program featured Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a work feared even by young virtuosos for its scale and difficulty. Horowitz was 75. Many wondered whether he was taking on too much. Yet he pressed ahead, driven by what Rachmaninoff had meant to him throughout his artistic life.Fifty years earlier, on Jan. 12, 1928, the 25-year-old Horowitz had astonished New York in a Carnegie Hall performance with the New York Philharmonic under Sir Thomas Beecham, playing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Rachmaninoff was in the audience. Later, he offered a characteristically blunt reaction: Horowitz’s octaves were “fast and loud, but not very musical.” Still, Rachmaninoff sensed the young pianist’s urgency. Horowitz could no longer return to his homeland. Every appearance was a chance to secure a future in exile. Rachmaninoff, himself a displaced Russian musician, responded with generosity and drew the young man close.Horowitz never forgot it. In private settings, he and Rachmaninoff played four-hand arrangements of the Third Concerto. Those moments left Horowitz deeply moved by the composer’s character and artistic vision. That bond lent the 1978 anniversary performance a meaning far beyond technical achievement.By then, Horowitz’s hands no longer possessed the explosive power of earlier decades. The torrents of sound and blistering tempo that once defined his playing had softened. What remained was something different: an intimacy shaped by respect and memory. The music carried the weight of their shared past, creating a nostalgia no technical brilliance alone could produce. One imagines that had Rachmaninoff heard this performance, he would have breathed with the phrasing, shared in the joy and regret and eventually offered one of his rare, full smiles as if to say, “Now it is musical.”Lim Yun-chan, who became the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn Competition in 2022 and rose to global prominence for his poetic interpretations, had not yet been born in 1978. Still, he has said he listened to the recording “a thousand times,” absorbing Rachmaninoff’s world through Horowitz. Musicality beyond technique opens into an expansive realm. Listeners return to such performances because encounters shaped by exile, friendship, and memory remain alive in the sound.1978년 1월 8일, 뉴욕 카네기홀에서는 호로비츠의 미국 데뷔 50주년을 기념하는 라흐마니노프 피아노 협주곡 3번 공연이 열렸다. 당시 나이 75세. 최난도의 작품과 맞서기에는 너무 고령이 아니었을까. 그럼에도 호로비츠는 용감하게 도전했다. 그의 예술 인생에서 라흐마니노프의 의미가 그만큼 컸기 때문이었다.그로부터 50년 전인 1928년 1월 12일, 스물다섯의 호로비츠는 토머스 비첨 경이 이끄는 뉴욕 필하모닉과 함께 카네기홀에서 차이콥스키 피아노 협주곡 1번을 연주했다. 그 자리에 라흐마니노프가 와 있었다. “자네의 옥타브는 굉장히 빠르고 시끄러웠지만, 그리 음악적이지는 않더군.” 그게 라흐마니노프의 평이었다. 하지만 그는 동시에 젊은 호로비츠의 열망과 절박함도 보았다. 이제는 고국으로 돌아갈 수 없다는, 그래서 어떻게든 기회를 잡아야 한다는 절박함을 말이다. 이후 라흐마니노프는 관대하게 자신처럼 망명객이 된 젊은이를 끌어안았다. 호로비츠 또한 사석에서 작곡가와 함께 피아노 협주곡 3번을 포핸즈로 연주하면서 그의 인품과 예술성에 깊은 감화를 받았다.1978년의 연주는 다르다. 물론 손가락은 세월을 거스르지 못했고 불꽃 같은 타건도, 정신이 혼미해지는 속주도 예전 같지는 않다. 그러나 라흐마니노프에 대한 존경, 작품에 깃든 사랑과 추억만큼은 악상에 고스란히 담겨 매 순간 노스탤지어를 물씬 풍긴다. 아마도 라흐마니노프가 이 연주를 들었다면 함께 호흡하고 즐거워하고 또 안타까워하며 그러나 결국에는 “이제야 음악적이 되었다”며 그 드문 미소를 환하게 보내주지 않았을까.1978년에 임윤찬 군은 태어나지도 않았다. 그러나 그는 이 음반을 “천 번이나” 들으며 라흐마니노프의 세계를 빨아들였다고 한다. 기교 너머의 음악성이란 무한한 세계다. 그 속에 잊힐 수 없는 만남, 단 한 번뿐인 이야기가 생생하게 살아 있어서다.