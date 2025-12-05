BTS's Jungkook and aespa's Winter rumored to be dating
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:18
- SHIN MIN-HEE
BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter have sparked dating rumors, but both their respective agencies have remained quiet on the issue.
Over 15,000 posts related to the rumors have been posted on X as of 2 p.m. Friday.
One piece of evidence fueling the dating rumors is the matching tattoos of three dog heads inked just above the elbow on the back of their left arms.
Online users also pointed out their Instagram handles. Jungkook’s used to be @imjungkook but was recently changed to @mnijungkook. Fans highlighted the relation to Winter’s real name, Kim Min-jung, but the BTS member previously explained that the new handle stood for “my name is Jungkook.”
Winter’s current handle is @imwinter.
Fans also brought attention to multiple matching items, including in-ear monitors and shirts, that the pair have worn in public on separate occasions.
Jungkook was spotted visiting aespa’s concert earlier this year, during his break while he was enlisting in the Army.
BigHit Music and SM Entertainment have not issued statements on the matter.
BTS is set to release its first music as a whole in March next year, while aespa is in the middle of its “SYNK: aeXIS Line” world tour.
