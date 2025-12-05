 J.Y. Park donates 1 billion won to help children at home, abroad
J.Y. Park donates 1 billion won to help children at home, abroad

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:05
Singer and producer J.Y. Park poses for a photo on Dec. 4 during a ceremony at JYP Entertainment headquarters in Seoul to donate 1 billion won ($677,966) to help children from vulnerable communities at home and abroad. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer and producer J.Y. Park has donated 1 billion won ($677,966) to help children in vulnerable communities at home and abroad, his agency said Friday, bringing his total personal donations over the past four years to 4 billion won.
 
JYP Entertainment said Park delivered the latest contribution during a ceremony at the company's headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. The singer donated 200 million won each to Gachon University Gil Medical Center, Konyang University Hospital and Seoul National University Children's Hospital, and 400 million won to World Vision.
 

The funds given to World Vision will be used to cover medical treatment for children in Mexico and Brazil and to support recovery and child aid efforts in Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, which were recently hit hard by floods and landslides, the agency said.
 
"I hope every child with infinite potential to change the world can receive proper treatment, grow up healthy and freely pursue their dreams," Park said during the event, expressing his wish for the funds to reach those "who truly need them."

Yonhap
