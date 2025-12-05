 Riize's Sohee selected as K-pop artist with the most 'autumn-like personal color'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Riize's Sohee selected as K-pop artist with the most 'autumn-like personal color'

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:41
The winning piece of fan art celebrating Sohee's selection as the K-pop artist who has the most “autumn-like personal color.″ [PICNIC]

The winning piece of fan art celebrating Sohee's selection as the K-pop artist who has the most “autumn-like personal color.″ [PICNIC]

 
Boy band Riize’s Sohee has been selected as the K-pop artist who has the most “autumn-like personal color,” according to fan voting platform Picnic. The concept “personal color” refers to the color palette that best matches a person’s features in Korea.
 
Throughout Picnic’s online poll, which ran from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7, with participation from fans in 175 countries, Sohee garnered 38,879 or 37.5 percent of the total votes. He was closely followed by boy band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, who received 36,991 votes (31.2 percent) and BTS’s V, who received 30,290 votes (21.6 percent).
 
According to Picnic, the vote featured artists known for vocal tones that evoke a deep autumn vibe, with fans choosing the singer they felt fit the season best.
 

Related Article

 
Boy band Riize released its new single album "Fame" on Nov. 24, featuring three tracks: "Fame," "Something's in the Water" and "Sticky Like.”
 
Riize performed at this year’s MAMA Awards on Nov. 29 and was selected as one of the top 10 artists on the Fans’ Choice Male list.  
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop–themed voting platform Picnic holds weekly votes on various topics related to K-pop stars.


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Riize Sohee

More in K-pop

Riize's Sohee selected as K-pop artist with the most 'autumn-like personal color'

BTS's Jungkook and aespa's Winter rumored to be dating

Four-credit university course on G-Dragon to debut in the U.S.

J.Y. Park donates 1 billion won to help children at home, abroad

Singer-actor Yim Si-wan makes solo debut with EP 'The Reason'

Related Stories

Riize to embark on Asian solo tour in July

Online user sent to prosecutors for spreading rumors about former Alice member Sohee

Riize’s Seunghan leaves group after fan backlash over return

Musinsa names Riize as new brand ambassador

Boy band Riize to host 'Radar Radio Live' on July 10 as first K-pop boy band
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)