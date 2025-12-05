Riize's Sohee selected as K-pop artist with the most 'autumn-like personal color'
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:41
Boy band Riize’s Sohee has been selected as the K-pop artist who has the most “autumn-like personal color,” according to fan voting platform Picnic. The concept “personal color” refers to the color palette that best matches a person’s features in Korea.
Throughout Picnic’s online poll, which ran from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7, with participation from fans in 175 countries, Sohee garnered 38,879 or 37.5 percent of the total votes. He was closely followed by boy band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, who received 36,991 votes (31.2 percent) and BTS’s V, who received 30,290 votes (21.6 percent).
According to Picnic, the vote featured artists known for vocal tones that evoke a deep autumn vibe, with fans choosing the singer they felt fit the season best.
Boy band Riize released its new single album "Fame" on Nov. 24, featuring three tracks: "Fame," "Something's in the Water" and "Sticky Like.”
Riize performed at this year’s MAMA Awards on Nov. 29 and was selected as one of the top 10 artists on the Fans’ Choice Male list.
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop–themed voting platform Picnic holds weekly votes on various topics related to K-pop stars.
