Singer-actor Yim Si-wan makes solo debut with EP 'The Reason'

Singer-actor Yim Si-wan debuted as a solo artist Friday with his first EP, "The Reason," his agency, SMArt, said.The EP features five tracks of varied moods, including the lead single of the same title and "Where I Need To Be."The title track is a medium-tempo pop song with the message, "You are the reason for everything about me," backed by dynamic instrumental arrangements."I personally like calm songs, but I also think onstage performance matters, so I tried to find a good balance between the two. I think these songs are comfortable to listen to," Yim said."Though I still have much to learn, my time spent connecting with fans has been truly precious, so I prepared this album with all my heart to continue sharing more moments together," he added.Yim, who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy band ZE:A in January 2010, has since built a versatile acting career through prominent roles in TV dramas and films, such as "The Attorney" (2013), "Misaeng: Incomplete Life" (2014), and Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2 (2024) and Season 3 (2025).Yonhap