Singer-actor Yim Si-wan makes solo debut with EP 'The Reason'

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:04
Singer-actor Yim Si-wan [THE BLACK LABEL]

Singer-actor Yim Si-wan debuted as a solo artist Friday with his first EP, "The Reason," his agency, SMArt, said.
 
The EP features five tracks of varied moods, including the lead single of the same title and "Where I Need To Be."
 

The title track is a medium-tempo pop song with the message, "You are the reason for everything about me," backed by dynamic instrumental arrangements.
 
"I personally like calm songs, but I also think onstage performance matters, so I tried to find a good balance between the two. I think these songs are comfortable to listen to," Yim said.
 
"Though I still have much to learn, my time spent connecting with fans has been truly precious, so I prepared this album with all my heart to continue sharing more moments together," he added.
 
Singer-actor Yim Si-wan [SMART]

Yim, who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy band ZE:A in January 2010, has since built a versatile acting career through prominent roles in TV dramas and films, such as "The Attorney" (2013), "Misaeng: Incomplete Life" (2014), and Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2 (2024) and Season 3 (2025).

Yonhap
