Don Lee, Blackpink's Lisa to star in Netflix's new action film 'TYGO'
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 11:50 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 12:37
LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Netflix announced on Friday that it will produce a new action film, titled “TYGO,” and unveiled a high-profile cast led by Don Lee, known in Korea as Ma Dong-seok, and Lisa of girl group Blackpink.
“TYGO,” set in the same universe as the hit "Extraction" (2020-23) franchise, follows a mercenary named Tygo raised as a war orphan who launches a dangerous rescue mission after his closest friend, Ria, is kidnapped by a criminal syndicate. The protagonist will be played by Ma, who has built a global following through the “The Outlaws” (2017-24) series and Hollywood film “Eternals” (2021). He also serves as a producer on the project.
Lee Jin-uk, known for the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-) and “Sweet Home” (2020-24), will play Arman Choi, the villainous crime boss confronting Tygo. Global K-pop star Lisa makes her first appearance in a Korean production as Ria, Tygo’s closest companion and fellow operative, marking her acting debut in an action feature.
The film will be directed by Lee Sang-yong, who led “The Roundup” (2022) and “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023) of “The Outlaws” series, joined by action director Heo Myeong-haeng.
“'TYGO' brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global ‘Extraction’ universe,” Don Lee said. “We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide.”
“As a fan of the ‘Extraction’ franchise, it’s a great honor for me to join this universe,” Lee Jin-uk said.
Lisa also added to the enthusiasm of the cast, saying, “I’m so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors,” adding, “Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first movie role to be in such an exciting action film is a dream come true.”
“We’re thrilled to explore the world of ‘Extraction’ through a Korean lens, teaming up with legendary action star Don Lee and visionary director Lee Sang-yong, whose dynamic choreography exemplifies the world-class craft of Korean cinema,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, producer and chief creative officer of AGBO, one of the production companies behind “TYGO.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
