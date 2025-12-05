Entertainer Cho Sae-ho refutes claims regarding ties to organized crime figure
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 13:45
Entertainer Cho Sae-ho has denied rumors of ties to an organized crime figure and vowed legal action against the individual spreading the claims.
“The claims circulating on social media are completely false,” Cho’s agency A2Z Entertainment said in an official statement on Thursday. “The individual mentioned is merely an acquaintance.”
The agency also denied allegations that Cho accepted money or luxury gifts from the individual in question.
“That claim is nothing more than speculation by an online user and is entirely untrue,” the agency said.
“We are actively reviewing legal action — both criminal and civil — against the online user for defamation, spreading false information and obstruction of business,” the agency said. “We will respond firmly under a zero-tolerance policy to groundless slander, malicious posts and the dissemination of false rumors.”
The rumors stem from a social media post by a user who claimed that Cho was close to a key figure in a regional criminal organization. The user also alleged that the pair exchanged expensive gifts and uploaded a photo of the two embracing in what appeared to be a nightlife establishment.
Cho debuted as a comedian in 2001 and is currently a regular cast member on multiple variety shows, including tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-). He married a noncelebrity nine years his junior in October last year.
